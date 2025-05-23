Blackpool were linked with a move for former Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers defender Grant Hanley earlier this week.

Reported Blackpool target Grant Hanley left Birmingham City impressed with his influence around the squad - despite finding his game time limited.

The 33-year-old will become a free agent at the end of June after it was announced he would depart the Blues at the conclusion of his contract.

According to Football League World, the Seasiders are preparing to make the centre back an offer to add him to their ranks for the 2025/26 campaign to boost Steve Bruce’s defensive options.

Hanley made the move to St Andrew’s on a short-term deal back in January, and made 14 appearances for Chris Davies’ side as they clinched the League One title.

Out of those appearances, only three came in Birmingham’s starting XI - at a time where promotion had already been secured.

Davies’ verdict on Hanley

Despite this, Blues boss Davies was still pleased with what Hanley brought to his side and the experience he added.

“I spoke to Grant about how pleased I am actually, because I know what Grant has been offering around this place – in the changing room, leadership, things that maybe people don’t notice,” he told Birmingham Live back in April.

“He’s played a really critical role in this run that we’ve been on. He might have only come on the pitch for two or three minutes and seen the game out at times, but every day at training how he’s helped support the lads, I brought him in because he’s not only a very good player but he’s been promoted three or four times already and he knew what it would get like.”

Hanley’s career so far

Hanley would certainly bring experience to Blackpool, with over 450 games under his belt.

The defender’s first taste of senior football came with Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League, after being added to the Lancashire club’s academy as a teenager.

Between 2010 and 2016, he featured 200 times in total for the Blue and Whites, before joining Newcastle United following their relegation to the Championship.

The 33-year-old’s stint at St James’ Park only lasted a singular season, with a move to Norwich City coming in 2017.

During his time at Carrow Road, Hanley won the Championship on two occasions, and captained the club.

