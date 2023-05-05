Ben Mansford's new club revealed following Blackpool chief executive's recent departure

The club announced on Thursday its chief executive was to “leave his position in the coming weeks to pursue opportunities elsewhere”.

It’s now been revealed he will return to Maccabi Tel Aviv, a club he spent two years with prior to his departure in 2019.

“Maccabi Tel Aviv FC announces that Ben Mansford will be joining the club as chief executive officer effective June 1, 2023,” the club announced.

“Ben returns to the club after leaving in 2019 when he stepped down from his role as Maccabi CEO after two successful seasons during which Maccabi won its 23rd league championship and two more Toto Cups.

“Mansford spent the last four seasons as the chief executive officer of Blackpool and prior to his time at Maccabi was CEO of Leeds United and Barnsley.”

In the statement, Mansford was quoted as saying: “Maccabi is an exacting environment which places huge demands on everyone,” he said.

Mansford's new club has been announced following his departure from Bloomfield Road

“I am looking forward to embracing and advancing all that Maccabi Tel Aviv stands for again”.

Following Mansford’s departure at Blackpool, Jonty Castle will step up from his current position of chief revenue officer to become chief operating officer.

He will also be assisted by Mark McGhee, who will assume a broader role as head of finance and operations.

Mansford’s exit came just two weeks on from Brett Gerrity’s surprise departure from the club’s board.

Owner Simon Sadler also suggests a new sporting director is close to being announced to replace Chris Badlan, who departed the club under a cloud last month after just four months in the role.

Sadler said: “I’d like to thank Ben for all of his hard work and dedication to Blackpool Football Club since joining me on this journey back in 2019.

“His knowledge and expertise has been invaluable to me and to all of the staff at the club. He leaves us in a much stronger position than when he first joined us.

