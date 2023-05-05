Interim boss Stephen Dobbie addresses his Blackpool future beyond Norwich City game

The 40-year-old takes charge of his sixth and final game as interim boss as the Seasiders end their season with a trip to Carrow Road.

While Dobbie is keen to throw his name into the ring for the permanent head coach role, talks have yet to take place with the club hierarchy.

When asked if Monday’s game will be his last day with the first-team, Dobbie said: “I’m not sure.

“As I’ve said all along, I didn’t want any conversations until after Monday because it’s only right to give everything and focus on Norwich, then we’ll see what happens afterwards.

“It’s a dream to be standing on the sidelines and leading this team out, so why would I not take every opportunity to enjoy it instead of worrying about everything else?

“Everybody knows where I lie with that, so we’ll concentrate on Norwich then we’ll see what happens.”

Given the current uncertainty on and off the field at Bloomfield Road, it’s widely accepted the Seasiders need to make a swift appointment of a new head coach, something Dobbie expects to happen.

“I’m sure the owner and the guys above me are doing everything they can to get everything in place as soon as they can,” Dobbie said.

“For myself, I’m still the development squad head coach but I’ve loved every minute of this, so we’ll see what the conversation is after this Monday.

“If they’ve already found someone, obviously they’ll have them in place if that’s the case.”

If that proves to be the case, it will be interesting to see whether Dobbie remains part of the first-team’s backroom staff, returns to the development squad or opts to go elsewhere.

Addressing that conundrum, Dobbie finished: “Let’s have the conversation when the time is right. The time isn’t right at this moment because I’m focusing, planning and preparing for Norwich.

“I’m sure they’re working tirelessly upstairs. The owner has been great with me, even Ben (Mansford), they’ve been fantastic and all of the staff have got on board with what we’re trying to do, so let’s wait and see next week.