A player linked with Blackpool in the summer has undergone a trial at a Championship club.

It was suggested in September that the Seasiders were considering making an approach to sign Adeteye Gbadehan. He has been subject of interest from several clubs including Brentford and Southampton in which he trialled at earlier this season.

The 19-year-old eventually ended up signing for Blackpool's League One rivals Port Vale, but he encountered some difficulties. He was announced as a Valiant in November and his contract was to run until at least January 2024, but did not play a single competitive game for them, and his registration was rejected in November.

It has now emerged that Gbadehan has been on trial with Cardiff City according to WalesOnline. The teenager who came through the USA college system is said to have 'done well' according to the Welsh outlet but that no agreement was reached.

"I wanted to let you know how said and frustrated I am with the international clearance situation," said Gbadehan in a post explaining his current situation.

"I am a British citizen and do not have any visa issues/requirements to play in the UK.

"ITC was needed due to my previous US clubs. Port Vale did not apply for the ITC on my behalf which has prevented me from playing at the Vale this season."

Nothing else came of the rumours linking Gbadehan with a move to Bloomfield Road. In January, midfielder Ryan Finnigan joined for an undisclosed fee from Southampton. George Byers meanwhile arrived from Sheffield Wednesday on a loan deal until the end of the season.

In other news, Richard Keogh has found a new home after leaving Wycombe Wanderers in January. The 37-year-old was allowed to leave the Chairboys on a free transfer and has now signed terms with League Two strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

His debut did not go to plan however as Mansfield Town inflicted a 4-0 defeat on FGR on Saturday. Keogh played for Blackpool in the 2021/22 campaign but moved to Ipswich Town the following year.

Commenting on his move to The New Lawn on FGR's official club website, Keogh said: "Myself and the gaffer have a long-standing relationship, and when he called me, the whole challenge really excited me. I want to come here and help the group in any way I can.