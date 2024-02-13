As a football supporter, usually you're a one club person, and that's your team.

You may have an affinity or a soft spot for other clubs, but ultimately there should really only be one team that you support. As supporter habits change however, more and more people might have a local team and then a Premier League team, and are then faced with a dilemma when they are drawn either in the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup.

Some football fans want the admiration from other clubs and like being praised, whilst others couldn't really care what the outsiders think and only what they do. Football is a game of opinions and that's why we love it.

Entertainment website Casivo.co.uk conducted a survey to find out which club has the best away fans according to their rivals. 2,400 fans in which there 100 from each team were asked who they liked the most. They could not vote for their own team and so they had to cast their opinion on which set of supporters have been the best to grace their ground this season.

Blackpool are on the list, and it's interesting to see where they rank against some of the big teams in the division. In our last away attendance average table, they were eighth. Derby County, Bolton, Pompey and Wigan Athletic all had bigger away followings but here we can see whether that transferred into home supporters actually rating their support.

Here's the findings which go from the most popular clubs to the least popular. Keep up to date with all things Blackpool FC here.