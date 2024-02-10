Blackpool are at home this weekend as they welcome promotion chasing Oxford United to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are in need of a response after losing to a direct rival in Stevenage last weekend. Neil Critchley has spoken before about the importance of the fans and the role that they can play. Blackpool this season boast an average home attendance of 10,440 which ranks them seventh. It's not bad given the amount of teams in the surrounding areas, and they're not too far away from some of the big northern Premier League teams.

We've spoken about home attendances but what about another topic... Away attendances. Last week, a total of 780 fans made the trip down to Hertfordshire to see the side narrowly lose to Stevenage. To take just under 800 fans is good going, especially when the Seasiders' record on the road hasn't been the greatest this term.

Blackpool fans have seen a lot of their team this season with five home games witnessed since the turn of the New Year. Next week it'll be back-to-back away games with a trip down South to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday (February 13) and then they're on their travels again, this time to London Road to face Peterborough United next Saturday (February 17).

Supporting your team away from home shows you're willing to go the extra mile and support your team. Several clubs in this division boast average away attendances of more than a 1,000, whilst others very much struggle.