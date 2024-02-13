Blackpool had a fairly busy January transfer window with several comings and goings.

Neil Critchley when the window shut earlier this month said that he believed the squad was in a better place from when they started 2024. The best piece of business was Jordan Rhodes remaining at Bloomfield Road.

Huddersfield Town had a recall clause but opted not to use it and he remained. Rhodes is currently injured right now but when he does recover from his rib injury, he'll for sure be important when it comes to the real business end of the campaign.

Other new signings came in such as Dan Sassi and Ryan Finnigan who are being tipped for the future. George Byers is in from Sheffield Wednesday, and there's a hope he can spearhead the club's promotion push.

Blackpool are involved in a very fierce battle for promotion and should they miss out on an immediate return to the second tier then there might need to be a rethink when it comes to their transfer plans. No fan wants their club to ever be branded a selling club but that's just how football is. Clubs want players to impact the here and now but they also want players that can be sold for a profit which can help go towards reinvesting in the team or addressing matters off of the pitch.

League One is very hard when it comes to making profits on players because you've got Championship clubs trying to find players on the cheap and then only the most ambitious League Two teams might want your cast offs. Nevertheless, some teams do manage to make money on their players, such as Peterborough United who scour the non-league and then develop players.

Do you think Blackpool has players that would make the club a big pay day? TransferMarkt has valued their squad as well as the other 23 teams in the division such as Charlton, Oxford United, Wigan, Reading, and the others and ranked them based on their values.

1 . 24 - Cheltenham Town, £3.8m Most valuable player - Luke Southwood, £427,000 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales