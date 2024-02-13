News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool's stunning £10m squad transfer value compared to Charlton, Oxford United, Wigan, Reading and rivals

An updated look at how all 24 League One clubs compare for total squad transfer value.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 11:23 GMT

Blackpool had a fairly busy January transfer window with several comings and goings.

Neil Critchley when the window shut earlier this month said that he believed the squad was in a better place from when they started 2024. The best piece of business was Jordan Rhodes remaining at Bloomfield Road.

Huddersfield Town had a recall clause but opted not to use it and he remained. Rhodes is currently injured right now but when he does recover from his rib injury, he'll for sure be important when it comes to the real business end of the campaign.

Other new signings came in such as Dan Sassi and Ryan Finnigan who are being tipped for the future. George Byers is in from Sheffield Wednesday, and there's a hope he can spearhead the club's promotion push.

Blackpool are involved in a very fierce battle for promotion and should they miss out on an immediate return to the second tier then there might need to be a rethink when it comes to their transfer plans. No fan wants their club to ever be branded a selling club but that's just how football is. Clubs want players to impact the here and now but they also want players that can be sold for a profit which can help go towards reinvesting in the team or addressing matters off of the pitch.

League One is very hard when it comes to making profits on players because you've got Championship clubs trying to find players on the cheap and then only the most ambitious League Two teams might want your cast offs. Nevertheless, some teams do manage to make money on their players, such as Peterborough United who scour the non-league and then develop players.

Do you think Blackpool has players that would make the club a big pay day? TransferMarkt has valued their squad as well as the other 23 teams in the division such as Charlton, Oxford United, Wigan, Reading, and the others and ranked them based on their values.

Most valuable player - Luke Southwood, £427,000

1. 24 - Cheltenham Town, £3.8m

Most valuable player - Luke Southwood, £427,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Most valuable player - Jayden Stockley, £512,000

2. 23 - Fleetwood Town, £5m

Most valuable player - Jayden Stockley, £512,000

Photo Sales
Most valuable player - Dan Butler, £384,000

3. 22 - Stevenage, £5.1m

Most valuable player - Dan Butler, £384,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Most valuable player - James Brophy, £363,000

4. 21 - Cambridge United, £5.2m

Most valuable player - James Brophy, £363,000

Photo Sales
Most valuable player - Ethan Galbraith, £384,000

5. 20 - Leyton Orient, £5.25m

Most valuable player - Ethan Galbraith, £384,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Most valuable player - Tom Bloxham, £384,000

6. 19 - Shrewsbury Town, £5.3m

Most valuable player - Tom Bloxham, £384,000

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCharltonReadingOxford UnitedWigan