Former Blackpool and Derby County star available on free after leaving League One club
A former Blackpool and Derby County defender has been allowed to leave a League One rival for free.
Former Blackpool defender Richard Keogh has left Wycombe Wanderers after agreeing to terminate his contract by mutual consent.
The 37-year-old is being allowed to leave Adams Park to pursue new opportunities’ elsewhere. Keogh rejoined the Chairboys this summer after leaving Ipswich Town and made 25 appearances in all competitions but has now been moved on despite 12 league starts.
Manager Matt Bloomfield said to “Wycombe’s official club website: “I think a great deal of him - he's a fantastic guy and he's been a really good influence around the place and on the training pitch.
“We had an honest conversation and his playing time was going to be reduced in the second half of the season so we've come to an amicable parting of ways, but he leaves with nothing but good wishes and I look forward to keeping in touch with him."
Keogh was a popular figure in his one season at Bloomfield Road. He made 31 appearances in all competitions and helped the Seasiders to a 16th placed finish under Neil Critchley. He left Blackpool in August 2022 despite the Seasiders rejecting two offers with Keogh heading to Portman Road to be closer to his family.
He was not afforded the opportunity to play against Blackpool when the two sides met in September as he was named as an unused substitute. The centre-back's next destination has yet to be revealed with not much speculation as to where he could end up next.
The 26-time Republic of Ireland international also counts Bristol City, Carlisle United, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County as his former clubs. He is a League One promotion winner with both Ipswich Town and Bristol City.