Ollie Norburn says it’s an honour to be able to captain Blackpool in a big FA Cup replay at Bloomfield Road- and hopes his injury troubles are now behind him.

Ollie Norburn (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)

The Seasiders take on Nottingham Forest this evening, after the pair drew 2-2 at the City Ground last Sunday. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a two goal lead in the first meeting, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.

Norburn was handed the captain’s armband upon his arrival on the Fylde Coast in the summer, but has endured a number of spells on the sidelines this season. The midfielder was initially out with a neck problem at the beginning of November, before suffering a blow to the ribs on his return to action- which kept him out for another month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s been frustrating, I don’t think I’ve reached the levels I know I’m capable of, it’s been stop-start, but now I’m feeling good,” he said.

“We’ve got a big second half of the season coming, and I want to add some valuable experience. With injuries it’s been hard to get that fluidity in my game, but these are things you’ve got to deal with. You can’t get too high or too low.

"I’m fit now and I’m feeling good, so I’m hoping I can add to the team. I know what I can bring to the table, it’s just about doing that more consistently.

"Being the captain has added responsibility. It’s always nice to lead a great football club, so I take it with pride and facing Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road will be an honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s good to be coming up against the sort of players you see in the Premier League week in, week out. I quite like the underdog mentality- they’re sort of their to be shot at. If we do cause an upset then I’m sure it’ll be a good night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’re just hoping that level of player will have an off night, which humans being can do, and we can capitalise on that. We know what to expect- you’ve got to respect them but not fear them.