Massive old school collection of 35 retro pictures inside St John Vianney School in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Aug 2024, 14:54 BST

These brilliant photos roll back the years at one Blackpool primary school.

We take a look at St John Vianney School in Marton mainly since the 1990s but including one picture from the 1950s and some from the 80s. Are you pictured?

Year six children raised over £500 for Donna's Deam House. Len Curtis from Donna's Dream House is pictured with some of the pupils involved in the fundraising.

Year six children raised over £500 for Donna's Deam House. Len Curtis from Donna's Dream House is pictured with some of the pupils involved in the fundraising. | National World

Opening of new Nursery at St. John Vianney Catholic Primary School, Marton.Enjoying the new nursery, from left, Michael Turley, Stephanie Hogg and Claire Sherrington

Opening of new Nursery at St. John Vianney Catholic Primary School, Marton.Enjoying the new nursery, from left, Michael Turley, Stephanie Hogg and Claire Sherrington | National World

Young Seasiders presentation night, held at Collegiate High School, Blackpool. (St. John Vianney RC Primary School).Back, from left, Niamh Gallagher, Keith Clarke (headteacher -Collegiate High School), Alison Bott (Gazette Executive Editor), Kevin Molloy (Manager - Midland Bank). Front, from left, Elizabeth Nield, Jenny Nyland, Daniel Gomez, Karen Loeung, Leanna Harding and Caroline Lawson.

Young Seasiders presentation night, held at Collegiate High School, Blackpool. (St. John Vianney RC Primary School).Back, from left, Niamh Gallagher, Keith Clarke (headteacher -Collegiate High School), Alison Bott (Gazette Executive Editor), Kevin Molloy (Manager - Midland Bank). Front, from left, Elizabeth Nield, Jenny Nyland, Daniel Gomez, Karen Loeung, Leanna Harding and Caroline Lawson. | National World

Three year old Jordan Mercer accompanied by his Mum Christine have a go on the Side by Side Hand Cycle at the Wheelie Easy Fun Day organised by the Cycling Project North West for disabled people held at St John Vianney School, Blackpool.

Three year old Jordan Mercer accompanied by his Mum Christine have a go on the Side by Side Hand Cycle at the Wheelie Easy Fun Day organised by the Cycling Project North West for disabled people held at St John Vianney School, Blackpool. | National World

World Book Day?

World Book Day? | National World

St John Vianney School

St John Vianney School | Chris Armstrong

