Bargain price 3 bed house in Leslie Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys is fully renovated

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:02 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This is a brilliant house for a family or a first time buyer

Ot has three bedrooms and has been fully renovated throughout. It has a stunning family bathroom, a modern fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar and has off-road parking. Not to be missed! It’s up for £135,000 with Purplebricks

ICYMI: Character seafront property in Fleetwood is new to the market and comes with a myriad of features

I wouldn't have believed it had a pool! Wow factor detached house in Blackpool's Grange Road for sale

Absolute bargain flat for sale in Washington Court, Blackpool which is turn key ready

Purplebricks

1. Leslie Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

2. Leslie Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

3. Leslie Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

4. Leslie Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

5. Leslie Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

6. Leslie Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolParkingFleetwood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice