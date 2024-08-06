Absolute bargain flat for sale in Washington Court, Blackpool which is turn key ready

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:03 BST

This is a bargain flat which is absolutely ready to walk into and would make a great first time home.

It has one bedroom but could easily be made in to two. It has allocated parking to the rear and is looked after to a great standard. It’s also close to local amenities. It’s on the market with Purplebricks for £69,950.

Purplebricks

1. Washington Road, Blackpool

1. Washington Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

2. Washington Court, Blackpool

2. Washington Court, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

3. Washington Court, Blackpool

3. Washington Court, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

4. Washington Court, Blackpool

4. Washington Court, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

5. Washington Court, Blackpool

5. Washington Court, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

6. Washington Court, Blackpool

6. Washington Court, Blackpool

Photo Sales
