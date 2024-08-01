With three good sized bedrooms, a semi-converted garage and loft space, the house has plenty of space. There’s a fabulous outbuilding too which could be used for a multitude of purposes. It’s on the market for £195,000 with Entwistle Green, Blackpool through Rightmove.
Poulton Road, Blackpool
2. Poulton Road, Blackpool
3. Poulton Road, Blackpool
4. Poulton Road, Blackpool
5. Poulton Road, Blackpool
6. Poulton Road, Blackpool
