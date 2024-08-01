Uber bargain 3 bed, 3 storey semi-detached Blackpool family home with private garden & outbuilding for sale

By Jack Marshall , Claire Lark
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 12:34 BST

This is in a great location, near schools, not far from shops and on the bus routes and has been reduced.

With three good sized bedrooms, a semi-converted garage and loft space, the house has plenty of space. There’s a fabulous outbuilding too which could be used for a multitude of purposes. It’s on the market for £195,000 with Entwistle Green, Blackpool through Rightmove.

