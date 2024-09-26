New to the market stunning family home in Kirkstone Drive, Norbreck is within walking distance to the beach

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:11 BST

This is a beautifully presented and spacious three to four bedroom family home on Kirkstone Drive in Norbreck.

The property has been modernised throughout and is within walking distance of the sea front, local shops, schools and transport links. It also features a modern open plan kitchen and diner, generous room sizes and a low maintenance rear garden. It’s on the market for £325,000 with The Square Room

ICYMI: Price drop for transformed Blackpool house up for sale in Vicarage Lane after massive restoration

Massive modern Poulton family home with kids play area in the private back garden up for sale

No chain in sale of stunning Poulton house in Tithebarn Street - Victorian and refurbished

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Kirkstone Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Kirkstone Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Kirkstone Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Kirkstone Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Kirkstone Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Kirkstone Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySchoolsBlackpool