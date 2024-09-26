The property has been modernised throughout and is within walking distance of the sea front, local shops, schools and transport links. It also features a modern open plan kitchen and diner, generous room sizes and a low maintenance rear garden. It’s on the market for £325,000 with The Square Room
1. Kirkstone Avenue, Blackpool
The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast
2. Kirkstone Drive, Blackpool
The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast
3. Kirkstone Drive, Blackpool
The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast
4. Kirkstone Drive, Blackpool
The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast
5. Kirkstone Avenue, Blackpool
The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast
6. Kirkstone Avenue, Blackpool
The Square Room, Fylde Coast | The Square Room, Fylde Coast
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.