This three bedroom family home has undergone a wonderful transformation and is now a perfect, contemporary styled family home.
With great sized accomodation including a through lounge and diner, newly fitted kitchen and a seperate utility space, it has a lot to offer. There are three great sized bedrooms to the first floor as well as a stunning four piece family bathroom. It’s on the market for £190k with Entwistle Green.
Here’s the link: Rightmove
