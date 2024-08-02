Dream 3 bed Blackpool family semi perfect for first-time buyers up for sale for bargain price

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:27 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 08:41 BST

This is a fabulous buy to get on the property ladder and it's ready to walk into.

This is on the market for £155,000 and has three double bedrooms, it's great for a growing family. A modern family home it offers spacious and extremely energy efficient living accommodation.

It's situated in a great location, a short distance from local shops and schools and excellent transport links nearby. It's up for sale with Unique Estate Agency

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

1. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Photo Sales
2. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Photo Sales
3. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Photo Sales
4. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Photo Sales
5. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Photo Sales
6. Johnston Street, Blackpool

Photo Sales
