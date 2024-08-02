This is on the market for £155,000 and has three double bedrooms, it's great for a growing family. A modern family home it offers spacious and extremely energy efficient living accommodation.
It's situated in a great location, a short distance from local shops and schools and excellent transport links nearby. It's up for sale with Unique Estate Agency
1. Johnston Street, Blackpool
2. Johnston Street, Blackpool
3. Johnston Street, Blackpool
4. Johnston Street, Blackpool
5. Johnston Street, Blackpool
6. Johnston Street, Blackpool
