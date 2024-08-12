Character seafront property in Fleetwood is new to the market and comes with a myriad of features

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:32 GMT

An unusal and one of kind property is on the market in Fleetwood.

Located at the top of Darbishire Road, the 5 bed semi-detached house with its turret is a head turner. In the last few years the owners have renovated it to a high standard and is absolutely oozes character. You have to see it to believe it! It’s up for £495,000 with Unique Estate Agency Take a tour through our gallery...

