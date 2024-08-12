Located at the top of Darbishire Road, the 5 bed semi-detached house with its turret is a head turner. In the last few years the owners have renovated it to a high standard and is absolutely oozes character. You have to see it to believe it! It’s up for £495,000 with Unique Estate Agency Take a tour through our gallery...
ICYMI: Three level split terraced house for sale in Poulton Old Road, Blackpool with ground floor shower room
I wouldn't have believed it had a pool! Wow factor detached house in Blackpool's Grange Road for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.