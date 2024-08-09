Three level split terraced house for sale in Poulton Old Road, Blackpool with ground floor shower room

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:40 GMT

Situated on Poulton Old Road in Blackpool, this four bedroomed terraced house is on the market for £175,000

It’s a great family home with highly versatile accommodation, a light and airy lounge, through diner and fitted kitchen. There’s a ground floor shower room and modern second floor bathroom. It also had a new roof fitted in 2023. The house on the market with Susan Eve Estate Agents

ICYMI: I wouldn't have believed it had a pool! Wow factor detached house in Blackpool's Grange Road

Absolute bargain flat for sale in Washington Court, Blackpool which is turn key ready

Inside immaculate North Park Drive house for sale in Blackpool where tradition meets modern

Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

1. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast | Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

2. Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool

Poulton Old Road, Blackpool | Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

3. Poulon Old Road, Blackpool

Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast | Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

4. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast | Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

5. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast | Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

6. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast | Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolGrange Road
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice