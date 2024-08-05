I wouldn't have believed it had a pool! Wow factor detached house in Blackpool's Grange Road for sale

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:15 BST

This stunning property has a hidden gem.

Not only is it a fabulous four bedroomed home, it has a swimming pool in the back garden.

You wouldn’t have thought it but the house on Grange Road, in the middle of Laytonm has everything you would need for that perfect family home. It has a fantastic conservatory and a brilliant basement with enormous potential. It has a modern kitchen through to the dining room and comes with two reception rooms.

It’s on the market with Unique Estate Agency for £399,950

