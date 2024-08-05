Not only is it a fabulous four bedroomed home, it has a swimming pool in the back garden.
You wouldn’t have thought it but the house on Grange Road, in the middle of Laytonm has everything you would need for that perfect family home. It has a fantastic conservatory and a brilliant basement with enormous potential. It has a modern kitchen through to the dining room and comes with two reception rooms.
It’s on the market with Unique Estate Agency for £399,950
