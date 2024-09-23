It has three bedrooms and a stunning kitchen and utility room. It’s potentially chain free and has been fully refurbished within the last six months.
The bathroom is impressive and there are two reception rooms. Definitely worth a view! It’s up for £220,000.
1. Tithebarn Street, Poulton
Purplebricks | Purplebricks
2. Tithebarn Street, Poulton
Purplebricks | Purplebricks
3. Tithebarn Street, Poulton
Purplebricks | Purplebricks
4. Tithebarn Street, Poulton
Purplebricks | Purplebricks
5. Tithebarn Street, Poulton
Purplebricks | Purplebricks
6. Tithebarn Street, Poulton
Purplebricks | Purplebricks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.