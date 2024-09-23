No chain in sale of stunning Poulton house in Tithebarn Street - Victorian and refurbished

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:52 BST

A beautiful extended Victorian house on the market here, with Purplebricks

It has three bedrooms and a stunning kitchen and utility room. It’s potentially chain free and has been fully refurbished within the last six months.

The bathroom is impressive and there are two reception rooms. Definitely worth a view! It’s up for £220,000.

ICYMI: No chain in sale of immaculate and extended family home in Cheryl Drive, Thornton

Reduced price AGAIN for quirky Thornton Cleveleys house with uninterrupted sea views

Fall in love with this stunning 5 bed house in Blackpool, new to the market with a hot tub

Purplebricks

1. Tithebarn Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

2. Tithebarn Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

3. Tithebarn Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

4. Tithebarn Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

5. Tithebarn Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

6. Tithebarn Street, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolThornton