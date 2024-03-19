The area is more Norbreck but has a Thornton Cleveleys postcode – it’s right on the seafront and has brilliant views across the sea. It’s in need of modernisation but would make a cracking home with five bedrooms, lounge and snug. It’s up for sale for £430,000, down from the original asking price of £499,950. It's now on the market with Entwistle Green Estate Agents.