Reduced 5 bed Thornton Cleveleys house on the market with uninterrupted sea views on Shore Road

This is a quirky property on Shore Road which started out with a price tag of half a million.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Mar 2024, 08:49 GMT

The area is more Norbreck but has a Thornton Cleveleys postcode – it’s right on the seafront and has brilliant views across the sea. It’s in need of modernisation but would make a cracking home with five bedrooms, lounge and snug. It’s up for sale for £430,000, down from the original asking price of £499,950. It's now on the market with Entwistle Green Estate Agents.

1. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

5. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

