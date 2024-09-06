Fall in love with this stunning 5 bed house in Blackpool, new to the market with a hot tub

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:55 BST

This is a stunning 5 bed detached family home.

It has an open plan, stylish kitchen and a master suite to the ground floor. There’s a family bathroom, four double bedrooms and a superb rear patio, ideal for families.

It’s on the market for £575,000 Martin & Co, Blackpool

ICYMI: 'I'd move into this fabulous house tomorrow' It's a Fleetwood gem, reduced in price with a leisure pool

Take a tour of super semi-detached for sale in Poulton-le-Fylde with kitchen diner and decked seating area

Massive price drop for spectacular 4 bed detached house in Thornton Cleveleys with entertainment at its heart

1. Preston New Road, Blackpool

Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Martin & Co, Blackpool

2. Preston New Road, Blackpool

Martin & Co, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Martin & Co, Blackpool

3. Preston New Road, Blackpool

Martin & Co, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Martin & Co, Blackpool

4. Preston New Road, Blackpool

Martin & Co, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Martin & Co, Blackpool

5. Preston New Road, Blackpool

Martin & Co, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Martin & Co, Blackpool

6. Preston New Road, Blackpool

Martin & Co, Blackpool | Martin & Co, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice