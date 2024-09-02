Take a tour of super semi-detached for sale in Poulton-le-Fylde with kitchen diner and decked seating area

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 14:15 BST

This is a two bedroom semi-detached house in Poulton on the market for £170,000.

It’s on Knaresborough Close and has a rear garden with a decked seating area. There’s a modern kitchen diner, two double bedrooms and a three piece family bathroom.

The property is on the market with Purplebricks

ICYMI: 27 unforgettable pictures of Blackpool high school pupils during the decade of the 00s

'I remember it being the beating heart of Blackpool nightlife' 34 retro pics from Yates's Wine Lodge

Purplebricks

1. Knaresborough Close, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

2. Knaresborough Close, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

3. Knaresborough Close, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

4. Knaresborough Close, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

5. Knaresborough Close, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

6. Knaresborough Close, Poulton

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPoultonProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.