Yates’s Wine Lodge in Talbot Road was a popular venue in the 1980s and 1990s and decades either side of that until it sadly succumbed to a huge blaze in 2009. But we can’t take away the memories and these photos tap into the incredibly popular bar, the people, moments and how it looked and changed through the years. I remember it being the beating heart of nightlife back then. You are bound to recognise some faces...