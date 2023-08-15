These cracking photos are all from high schools in Blackpool during a five year span.
So if you were at high school anytime between 2005 and 2010, these are for you. Can you spot yourself, your mates or a sibling?
Senior prefects at Collegiate High School launched an anti-self harm project in association with the Butterfly Project. Head boy and girl Lewis Hall and Lucy Tickle with fellow prefects and a butterfly Photo: Rob Lock
Blackpool FC's Matty Kay with pupils at Collegiate High School in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock
At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr Photo: Bill Johnson
Pupils from Montgomery High School welcomed German exchange students from Blackpool's twin town, Bottrop. Daniel Fielding (left) and Fabian Halseband front with fellow students. Photo: Martin Bostock
Year 7 Blackpool netball champions, Highfield High School. Back L-R Anna Hughes, Bob Jeffrey, Laura Jenkinson and Amy Ditchfield. Front L-R Jamie-Lee Bennison, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Starkie and Hollie Lee. Photo: Martin Bostock
Palatine High School (South Shore, Blackpool) year 7 pupils with their U16 bus passes. Driver Ian Lawson is pictured with (from left) Stephanie Poole, Lewis Wilson and Callan Roberts Photo: Bill Johnson
Students at Beacon Hill High School were preparing for the JLS concert in Blackpool. Pictured L-R is Jade Morrissey, Natasha Wilcock, Carla Jones and Chloe Towers Photo: Daniel Martino
Pupils at St Mary's Catholic High School in Blackpool took part in a mock trial competition and have won through to regional finals in May.
Defendant in the dock Joel Dent-Watson (right) faces the court Photo: Rob Lock