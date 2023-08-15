News you can trust since 1873
27 pictures of Blackpool high school pupils in the noughties including Montgomery, Beacon Hill, Palatine and Collegiate

These cracking photos are all from high schools in Blackpool during a five year span.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

So if you were at high school anytime between 2005 and 2010, these are for you. Can you spot yourself, your mates or a sibling?

Senior prefects at Collegiate High School launched an anti-self harm project in association with the Butterfly Project. Head boy and girl Lewis Hall and Lucy Tickle with fellow prefects and a butterfly

Senior prefects at Collegiate High School launched an anti-self harm project in association with the Butterfly Project. Head boy and girl Lewis Hall and Lucy Tickle with fellow prefects and a butterfly Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool FC's Matty Kay with pupils at Collegiate High School in 2005

Blackpool FC's Matty Kay with pupils at Collegiate High School in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock

At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr

At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr Photo: Bill Johnson

Pupils from Montgomery High School welcomed German exchange students from Blackpool's twin town, Bottrop. Daniel Fielding (left) and Fabian Halseband front with fellow students.

Pupils from Montgomery High School welcomed German exchange students from Blackpool's twin town, Bottrop. Daniel Fielding (left) and Fabian Halseband front with fellow students. Photo: Martin Bostock

Year 7 Blackpool netball champions, Highfield High School. Back L-R Anna Hughes, Bob Jeffrey, Laura Jenkinson and Amy Ditchfield. Front L-R Jamie-Lee Bennison, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Starkie and Hollie Lee.

Year 7 Blackpool netball champions, Highfield High School. Back L-R Anna Hughes, Bob Jeffrey, Laura Jenkinson and Amy Ditchfield. Front L-R Jamie-Lee Bennison, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Starkie and Hollie Lee. Photo: Martin Bostock

Palatine High School (South Shore, Blackpool) year 7 pupils with their U16 bus passes. Driver Ian Lawson is pictured with (from left) Stephanie Poole, Lewis Wilson and Callan Roberts

Palatine High School (South Shore, Blackpool) year 7 pupils with their U16 bus passes. Driver Ian Lawson is pictured with (from left) Stephanie Poole, Lewis Wilson and Callan Roberts Photo: Bill Johnson

Students at Beacon Hill High School were preparing for the JLS concert in Blackpool. Pictured L-R is Jade Morrissey, Natasha Wilcock, Carla Jones and Chloe Towers

Students at Beacon Hill High School were preparing for the JLS concert in Blackpool. Pictured L-R is Jade Morrissey, Natasha Wilcock, Carla Jones and Chloe Towers Photo: Daniel Martino

Pupils at St Mary's Catholic High School in Blackpool took part in a mock trial competition and have won through to regional finals in May. Defendant in the dock Joel Dent-Watson (right) faces the court

Pupils at St Mary's Catholic High School in Blackpool took part in a mock trial competition and have won through to regional finals in May. Defendant in the dock Joel Dent-Watson (right) faces the court Photo: Rob Lock

