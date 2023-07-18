Blackpool has produced its fair share of household names who have hit the big time.
These rarely seen youthful photos show some of the resort’s biggest names before they were famous – in the days when they were just about to make their breakthrough.
And hailing from the vibrancy and glitz and glamour of Blackpool, they were already at a prime advantage. However, whether it be stage, TV or the music industry, years of hard work and determination certainly paid off for these celebs.
1. Before they were famous
Blackpool singer songwriter Rae Morris, pictured in 2010 Photo: submit
2. Before they were famous
Playing a young Snow White here is Jenna-Louise Coleman, who has enjoyed amazing TV success - notably in Emmerdale, Doctor Who and as Victoria in Queen Victoria. She is pictured here in 1999 at the Opera House with Sue Turner Fylde Theatre Group. The Wicked Queen was played by Samantha Linacre Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Before they were famous
David Thewlis (left) is from Blackpool and is pictured here in May 1993. He was in Cannes with British director Mike Leigh and Katrin Cartlidge for the movie Naked which is where he first rose to prominence. He won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie. His most commercially successful roles have been Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and Sir Patrick Morgan in Wonder Woman Photo: JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images Photo: GERARD JULIEN
4. Before they were famous
This is actor John Simm when he played Danny Kavanagh in Jimmy McGovern's The Lakes back in the late 1990s. He is from Leeds but studied at Blackpool and Fylde College in his early years and was once a member of Blackpool Theatre Company. His most recent success was playing the role of detective Roy Grace in the TV drama based on the novels by Peter James Photo: submit
5. Before they were famous
Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys. The former Arnold School pupil, who grew up in Blackpool, is pictured here at the age of 11 Photo: submit
6. Before they were famous
This a very early picture of Zoe Ball. She was born in Blackpool and, as we all know, has gone on to have an incredibly successful TV and radio career. Photo: submit
7. Before they were famous
Alfie Boe is one of the Fylde's most famous stars and has enjoyed phenomenal world wide success. This photo is captioned Wizard of Oz, and was probably taken ahead of a local performance. It was the 1990s before he hit the big time. Photo: submit
8. Before they were famous
'Little Boots' Victoria Hesketh performing in the Colin Galbraith Quintet at Keswick Jazz Festival in July 2003. Little Boots, who went to Rossall School, rose to fame in 2009 when she released her debut album Hands. Photo: Bill Johnson