The Grand National towers above the Pleasure Beach's own greenhouses - but it has been like that for many years after the space was allocated for gardening. Head gardener Wendy Maynard said: "The Pleasure Beach is 42 acres and very ride intensive. We have to manage space very well and our greenhouses nestled in between the ride structure is a perfect area behind the scenes to carry out our gardening duties."

The hidden garden space you never see: 15 extraordinary pictures which show Blackpool Pleasure Beach's best kept secret beneath the rollercoasters

Thundering past at 40mph, the thrill-seekers riding Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Grand National are oblivious to what’s beneath them.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:55 am

Except for rollercoasting enthusiasts, most people have no idea that sandwiched between the two identical tracks is the theme park’s very own plant growing space. With its greenhouses, gardening tools, baskets, tubs and compost, it’s where the stunning flowers displayed throughout the park are grown from seed.

With exclusive access, Gazette photographer Dan Martino managed to capture these extraordinary scenes.

"You do get used to the Grand National running along the tracks. It’s good to hear the screams and laughter from guests enjoying the ride."

Photo: Daniel Martino

Garden manager Wendy Maynard (pictured) looks after the flowers and gardens at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with gardening assistant Gary Rollinson

Photo: Daniel Martino

Thrill seekers are oblivious to the gardens surrounding them as they thunder past at 40mph

Photo: Daniel Martino

"The majority of guests are unware that our greenhouses are there – the people that know are the rollercoaster enthusiasts as they visit the park so often!" Pictured is Gary Rollinson inside one of the greenhouses

Photo: Daniel Martino

