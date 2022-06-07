Except for rollercoasting enthusiasts, most people have no idea that sandwiched between the two identical tracks is the theme park’s very own plant growing space. With its greenhouses, gardening tools, baskets, tubs and compost, it’s where the stunning flowers displayed throughout the park are grown from seed.
With exclusive access, Gazette photographer Dan Martino managed to capture these extraordinary scenes.
1. Hidden gardens
"You do get used to the Grand National running along the tracks. It’s good to hear the screams and laughter from guests enjoying the ride."
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Hidden gardens
Garden manager Wendy Maynard (pictured) looks after the flowers and gardens at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with gardening assistant Gary Rollinson
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Hidden gardens
Thrill seekers are oblivious to the gardens surrounding them as they thunder past at 40mph
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Hidden gardens
"The majority of guests are unware that our greenhouses are there – the people that know are the rollercoaster enthusiasts as they visit the park so often!" Pictured is Gary Rollinson inside one of the greenhouses
Photo: Daniel Martino