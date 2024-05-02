This is an amazing house which has entertainment at its heart. There’s a stunning open-plan kitchen area, where gourmet meals and unforgettable gatherings await. Boasting top-of-the-line appliances, premium finishes, and ample counter space, this kitchen is a chef's dream come true. The adjacent dining area offers plenty of room for entertaining. Outside is a beautiful landscaped garden with a patio and a separate outdoor building which has been turned into a bar. It’s detached, stunning and on the market for £352,500 with Purple Bricks