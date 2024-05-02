Spectacular 4 bed detached house in Thornton Cleveleys epitomises home entertaining

Tucked away in Eavesham Close in Thornton Cleveleys, this is spectacular.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 2nd May 2024, 08:50 BST

This is an amazing house which has entertainment at its heart. There’s a stunning open-plan kitchen area, where gourmet meals and unforgettable gatherings await. Boasting top-of-the-line appliances, premium finishes, and ample counter space, this kitchen is a chef's dream come true. The adjacent dining area offers plenty of room for entertaining. Outside is a beautiful landscaped garden with a patio and a separate outdoor building which has been turned into a bar. It’s detached, stunning and on the market for £352,500 with Purple Bricks

1. Eavesham Close, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Eavesham Close, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Eavesham Close, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Eavesham Close, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Eavesham Close, Thornton Cleveleys

Related topics:AppliancesFleetwoodPropertyBlackpool

