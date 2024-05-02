This is an amazing house which has entertainment at its heart. There’s a stunning open-plan kitchen area, where gourmet meals and unforgettable gatherings await. Boasting top-of-the-line appliances, premium finishes, and ample counter space, this kitchen is a chef's dream come true. The adjacent dining area offers plenty of room for entertaining. Outside is a beautiful landscaped garden with a patio and a separate outdoor building which has been turned into a bar. It’s detached, stunning and on the market for £352,500 with Purple Bricks
ICYMI: "I would say this is one of the best buys on the market" Impressive Fleetwood house has two walk-in wardrobes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.