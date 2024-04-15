It’s on Lytham Road and is on the market for £650,000.
Set within a prime location, it’s a remarkable detached house which offers sophisticated living at its finest. The property comprises a superb 7-bedroom detached home complemented by a separate self-contained 1-bedroom dwelling with its own private Lounge and Dining area, kitchen, bathroom and double bedroom. It would be great if you have an older teenager or relative living with you. It’s up for sale with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool
