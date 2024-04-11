I take you on a tour of an unusual Fleetwood property for sale which is both refurbished and stunning

This superb detached property on Poulton Road is a head turner.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th Apr 2024, 09:38 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 11:51 BST

It’s one of Fleetwood’s oldest properties on the corner of Poulton Road and Welbeck Avenue and has been beautifully refurbished. From the front it doesn’t look enormous but go around the side of the house and you can see why it’s a five bedroomed house. It has extensive private gardens, a new kitchen and bathroom and the attention to detail is second to none. It’s on the market for £395,000 with The Square Room

Related topics:PropertyFleetwoodBlackpoolPoulton Road

