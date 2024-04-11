It’s one of Fleetwood’s oldest properties on the corner of Poulton Road and Welbeck Avenue and has been beautifully refurbished. From the front it doesn’t look enormous but go around the side of the house and you can see why it’s a five bedroomed house. It has extensive private gardens, a new kitchen and bathroom and the attention to detail is second to none. It’s on the market for £395,000 with The Square Room