It’s one of Fleetwood’s oldest properties on the corner of Poulton Road and Welbeck Avenue and has been beautifully refurbished. From the front it doesn’t look enormous but go around the side of the house and you can see why it’s a five bedroomed house. It has extensive private gardens, a new kitchen and bathroom and the attention to detail is second to none. It’s on the market for £395,000 with The Square Room
ICYMI: "I love the period features" in phenomenal ex-Miners' Home apartment for sale on Queens Prom in Blackpool
"I think this has the wow factor!" Breathtaking sea views from Promenade six bed house for sale in Blackpool
"I love the period features" in phenomenal ex-Miners' Home apartment for sale on Queens Prom in Blackpool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.