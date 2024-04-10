"I love the period features" in phenomenal ex-Miners' Home apartment for sale on Queens Prom in Blackpool

This ex-Miners’ Home apartment in Queens Promenade has some fabulous period features whist offering contemporary living.

By Claire Lark
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 15:33 BST

It has spectacular views out over the Irish Sea and is a luxurious and spacious 3 bed apartment, perfectly positioned moments from the beach.

The property offers many great features throughout including allocated parking spaces with one being located in the underground parking facilities, secure communal entrance.

It has a phenomenal open plan kitchen, dining and living room perfect for entertaining family and friends or relaxing with stunning views out over the Irish Sea. It’s on the market for £229,950 with Unique Estate Agency ICYMI: "I think this has the wow factor!" Breathtaking sea views from Promenade six bed house for sale in Blackpool

