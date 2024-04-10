It’s a four bedroom, mid terrace house within walkind distance to local amenities and public transport. Take a tour through our pictures It’s on the market for £149,950 with Farrell Heyworth Estate Agents.
ICYMI: "I think this has the wow factor!" Breathtaking sea views from Promenade six bed house for sale in Blackpool
I take you through the keyhole of spectacularly converted old parish hall for sale in Thornton Cleveleys
Blackpool hotels: 13 of the best Blackpool budget hotels 'that won't break the bank' according to Time Out
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.