The Old Parish Hall at 41a Meadows Avenue in Thornton was originally constructed in 1904 and has been converted and extended whilst keeping hold of many original features including high vaulted ceilings and original timbers.

It’s absolutely one of a kind and the dreamy property now offers amazing accommodation, much of it open plan living against a backdrop of arched windows. There are extensive gardens and a driveway for numerous vehicles. It’s on the market for £695,000 with Unique Estate Agency