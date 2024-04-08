I take you through the keyhole of spectacularly converted old parish hall for sale in Thornton Cleveleys

Outstanding to the core, this stunning detached house is an old parish hall which has been beautifully restored and turned into a fine home.

By Claire Lark
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:26 BST

The Old Parish Hall at 41a Meadows Avenue in Thornton was originally constructed in 1904 and has been converted and extended whilst keeping hold of many original features including high vaulted ceilings and original timbers.

It’s absolutely one of a kind and the dreamy property now offers amazing accommodation, much of it open plan living against a backdrop of arched windows. There are extensive gardens and a driveway for numerous vehicles. It’s on the market for £695,000 with Unique Estate Agency

