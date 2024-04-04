Being Britain’s premier seaside resort, Blackpool has thousands of hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses to choose from
But where do you start? For many of us it’s down to budget. Time Out has compiled a list of what it considers to be the the best ‘that won't break the bank.’
1. Best Budget Hotels
Lymoore, Norbreck Castle and The Albert are three of those featured
2. Best budget hotels
Norbreck Castle Hotel. Time Out says: "If you want to splash out on a fancy pad and still have dosh left for the casino, choose this plush-but-ageing castle on the seafront"
3. Best budget hotels
Springfield Hotel. Tome Out says: "Helpful hosts, spotless ensuites and reasonably priced rooms are all great reasons to stay at this pleasant hotel."
4. Best Budget Hotels
Tiffany's Hotel. Time Out says: "You won’t have any trouble finding this seafront hotel with its shocking pink exterior. Breakfast at Tiffany’s is buffet-style with cooked and continental options to choose from. The decor may not be to everyone’s taste – but cabaret fans will certainly be in their element."
5. Best Budget Hotels
Carlton Hotel, Albert Road. Time Out says: "Whatever your views on floral feature walls, this charming hotel is smart, clean and crucially, affordable."
6. Best Budget Hotels
Lindene Hotel, Withnell Road. Time Out says: "With Blackpool’s colourful promenade on your doorstep, this well-presented but affordable hotel is well set up for couples or families."
