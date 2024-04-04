Blackpool hotels: 13 of the best Blackpool budget hotels 'that won't break the bank' according to Time Out

These are the best budget hotels in Blackpool to book for the summer

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:03 BST

Being Britain’s premier seaside resort, Blackpool has thousands of hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses to choose from

But where do you start? For many of us it’s down to budget. Time Out has compiled a list of what it considers to be the the best ‘that won't break the bank.’

ICYMI: 25 places to take a friend who has never visited Blackpool including Pleasure Beach and Stanley Park

Lymoore, Norbreck Castle and The Albert are three of those featured

Best Budget Hotels

Norbreck Castle Hotel. Time Out says: "If you want to splash out on a fancy pad and still have dosh left for the casino, choose this plush-but-ageing castle on the seafront"

Best budget hotels

Springfield Hotel. Tome Out says: "Helpful hosts, spotless ensuites and reasonably priced rooms are all great reasons to stay at this pleasant hotel."

Best budget hotels

Tiffany's Hotel. Time Out says: "You won’t have any trouble finding this seafront hotel with its shocking pink exterior. Breakfast at Tiffany’s is buffet-style with cooked and continental options to choose from. The decor may not be to everyone’s taste – but cabaret fans will certainly be in their element."

Best Budget Hotels

Carlton Hotel, Albert Road. Time Out says: "Whatever your views on floral feature walls, this charming hotel is smart, clean and crucially, affordable."

Best Budget Hotels

Lindene Hotel, Withnell Road. Time Out says: "With Blackpool’s colourful promenade on your doorstep, this well-presented but affordable hotel is well set up for couples or families."

Best Budget Hotels

