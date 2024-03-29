From the world famous Blackpool Tower to Stanley Park, there are a wide variety of things to do if you're planning a visit to the resort.
We asked our readers where they would take a friend if they were visiting the town for the first time to help you find the best attractions.
Here are 25 of their suggestions:
1. Pleasure Beach Resort
Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool FY4 1PL | Whether it's heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers. Photo: Pleasure Beach Resort
2. Blackpool Zoo
East Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8PP | This award-winning zoo is a great day-out for all the family. Photo: Google
3. North Pier
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | Blackpool North Pier opened in 1863 (the oldest of the three) and still retains its Victorian charm. Photo: Google
4. Blackpool Tower
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of the resort's most popular attractions. Photo: Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Mark Ashmore captured our beloved Blackpool Tower
5. Coral Island Family Arcade
Bonny St, Blackpool, FY1 5DW | Coral Island Blackpool is the finest amusement arcade across the seven seas, where kids eat free all day every day and you'll be sure to leave laden with treasures, from the biggest and best prize shop in Blackpool. Photo: Google
6. Sandcastle Waterpark
Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB | Sandcastle Waterpark is the UK's largest indoor waterpark with more than 18 fantastic slides and attractions. Photo: Google
