"I think this has the wow factor!" Breathtaking sea views from Promenade six bed house for sale in Blackpool

This is an incredible house, right on the seafront with the most amazing sea views

By Claire Lark
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:15 BST

It’s on the market for £400,000 and is a beautifully presented and spacious 6 bed family home. All bedrooms are en-suite too. It’s on the market with The Square Room, Fylde Coast.

ICYMI: I know this is a turn key property - Blackpool house for sale in Lynton Avenue is a bargain

Fine Victorian detached house in Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde for sale which used to be a care home

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Promenade, Blackpool

4. Promenade, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Promenade, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.