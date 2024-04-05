I know this is a turn key property - Blackpool house for sale in Lynton Avenue is a bargain

At just £149,000 this lovely house is a bargain.

By Claire Lark
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:51 BST

It’s semi-detached with three bedrooms and has been completely refurbished from top to bottom. The lounge has a media wall and feature fireplace and the outside benefits from K-Rendering. It has a stunning kitchen diner and a stylish family bathroom. It’s on the market with Purple Bricks

1. Lynton Avenue, Blackpool

2. Lynton Avenue, Blackpool

3. Lynton Avenue, Blackpool

4. Lynton Avenue, Blackpool

5. Lynton Avenue, Blackpool

6. Lynton Avenue, Blackpool

