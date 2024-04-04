The exclusive area of Thornton Cleveleys is renowned for it’s individually designed houses, they’re huge and pricey. If you have £750k in your back pocket this one could be yours. At the heart of this amazing place is the open plan kitchen with views to the gorgeous gardens. It’s on the market for £749,950 with Unique Estate Agents
