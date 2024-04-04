I take you beyond the gates of Holmefield Road house for sale in Thornton Cleveleys on private lane

Beyond gates and at the end of a long driveway is this beautiful detached house in Holmefield Avenue.

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Apr 2024, 13:31 BST

The exclusive area of Thornton Cleveleys is renowned for it’s individually designed houses, they’re huge and pricey. If you have £750k in your back pocket this one could be yours. At the heart of this amazing place is the open plan kitchen with views to the gorgeous gardens. It’s on the market for £749,950 with Unique Estate Agents

ICYMI: Massively reduced Blackpool mansion still for sale in Jubilee Lane with swimming pool and an acre of land

Unique Estate Agents

1. Holmefield Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Holmefield Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Holmefield Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Holmefield Avenue, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

5. Holmefield Avenue, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Holmefield Avenue, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.