"I love the natural light" Stunning Blackpool house for sale on Squires Gate Lane is semi-detached

A fabulous family sized home in Blackpool’s Squires Gate Lane which is a show stopper.

By Claire Lark
Published 15th Apr 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 08:54 BST

It has a full width extension at the back of the house which creates modern, open plan living with a beautiful kitchen diner. It has three bedrooms, a stunning three piece bathroom and artificial grass in the lovely garden. It’s on the market for£249,500 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

ICYMI: I take you on a tour of an unusual Fleetwood property for sale which is both refurbished and stunning

"I don't know why this is still for sale" Victorian semi in Poulton-le-Fylde is brimming with character

I take you through the keyhole of spectacularly converted old parish hall for sale in Thornton Cleveleys

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

1. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

2. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

3. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

4. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

5. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

6. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertyFleetwoodVictorian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.