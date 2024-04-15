It has a full width extension at the back of the house which creates modern, open plan living with a beautiful kitchen diner. It has three bedrooms, a stunning three piece bathroom and artificial grass in the lovely garden. It’s on the market for£249,500 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool
ICYMI: I take you on a tour of an unusual Fleetwood property for sale which is both refurbished and stunning
"I don't know why this is still for sale" Victorian semi in Poulton-le-Fylde is brimming with character
I take you through the keyhole of spectacularly converted old parish hall for sale in Thornton Cleveleys
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.