"I would say this is one of the best buys on the market" Impressive Fleetwood house has two walk-in wardrobes

In recent years 368 Fleetwood Road has been significantly extended and refurbished by the existing owners.

By Claire Lark, Claire Lark
Published 1st May 2024, 08:53 BST

There’s an impressive family room to the rear boasting a kitchen with chefs island, snug and dining space. A side extension has the potential to be a self-contained annex for relatives or guests and the expansive master bedroom has two walk-in wardrobes and a contemporary ensuite. I’d say this is one of the best buys on the market at the moment. There’s no onward chain delay and the estate agents say a swift exchange and completion can be done if need be. It’s on the market with eXp UK, North West for £450,000.

I take you on a tour of an unusual Fleetwood property for sale which is both refurbished and stunning

Related topics:PropertyBlackpoolNorth Westfirst person

