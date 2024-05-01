There’s an impressive family room to the rear boasting a kitchen with chefs island, snug and dining space. A side extension has the potential to be a self-contained annex for relatives or guests and the expansive master bedroom has two walk-in wardrobes and a contemporary ensuite. I’d say this is one of the best buys on the market at the moment. There’s no onward chain delay and the estate agents say a swift exchange and completion can be done if need be. It’s on the market with eXp UK, North West for £450,000.