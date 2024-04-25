Price drop for magnificent million pound 5 bed Blackpool mansion for sale on North Park Drive

This magnificent home has been slashed in price

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 14:20 BST

It's luxury living to the highest with five bedrooms, exquisite living areas, a gym, bar and secret doors for the children. No expense spared, it has a roof terrace and stunning gardens. It was on the market for £1,400,000 but is now £1,350,000 with Entwistle Green Estate Agents Only pictures can tell the story...

