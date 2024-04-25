It's luxury living to the highest with five bedrooms, exquisite living areas, a gym, bar and secret doors for the children. No expense spared, it has a roof terrace and stunning gardens. It was on the market for £1,400,000 but is now £1,350,000 with Entwistle Green Estate Agents Only pictures can tell the story...
