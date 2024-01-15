News you can trust since 1873
Handsome hall-to-hall Blackpool 5 bed semi detached in Gloucester Avenue for sale

This is a wonderful property for a growing family because it has five brilliantly sized bedrooms

By Claire Lark
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT

It's on Gloucester Avenue, not far from Stanley Park and is semi-detached with a great garden. There's a fitted kitchen and bathroom and two lovely reception rooms. It ticks all the boxes. It's on the market for £234,500 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool.

1. Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool

2. Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool

3. Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool

4. Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool

5. Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool

6. Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool

