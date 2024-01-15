Handsome hall-to-hall Blackpool 5 bed semi detached in Gloucester Avenue for sale
This is a wonderful property for a growing family because it has five brilliantly sized bedrooms
It's on Gloucester Avenue, not far from Stanley Park and is semi-detached with a great garden. There's a fitted kitchen and bathroom and two lovely reception rooms. It ticks all the boxes. It's on the market for £234,500 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool.
In case you missed them: Historic Lancashire farmhouse bought by Britain's largest family & stars of Channel 5's 22 Kids and Counting
Exceptional Blackpool terraced house for sale in Whitegate Drive with four bedrooms and traditional features