News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Beautiful 4 bed Cleveleys house with open plan design and immaculate gardens up for sale

This is a truly beautiful home, transformed to a high standard and absolutely ready to walk into.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:54 GMT

It has a spacious feel to it with lots of natural light and comes with open plan living, a stunning kitchen and living space and immaculate gardens. The Wilson Square house is on the market for £185,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast.

In case you missed them: Exceptional Blackpool terraced house for sale in Whitegate Drive with four bedrooms and traditional features

Bargain Blackpool house for sale in Johnston Street perfect for first time buyers

Bargain Blackpool semi-detached on Devonshire Road for sale perfect for first time buyers

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Wilson Square, Cleveleys

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Wilson Square, Cleveleys

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales

3. Wilson Square, Cleveleys

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Wilson Square, Cleveleys

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Wilson Square, Cleveleys

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Wilson Square, Cleveleys

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GardensSpaceCleveleysBlackpool