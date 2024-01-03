News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Bargain Blackpool semi-detached on Devonshire Road for sale perfect for first time buyers

At £137,000 this would make a great home for a first time buyer.

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT

It's on Devonshire Road which means it's perfect for local amenities and it has three bedrooms to grow into. Neutrally decorated, the property has French doors to a good sized back garden. It's on the market with W&J Properties, Prescot

In case you missed them: Immaculate Blackpool detached house for sale in Leys Road with bi-fold doors and stunning interior

Imposing Blackpool house on Queens Promenade has sea views and planning permission for a new build

W&J Properties, Prescot

1. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

W&J Properties, Prescot

Photo Sales
W&J Properties, Prescot

2. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

W&J Properties, Prescot

Photo Sales
W&J Properties, Prescot

3. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

W&J Properties, Prescot

Photo Sales
W&J Properties, Prescot

4. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

W&J Properties, Prescot

Photo Sales
W&J Properties, Prescot

5. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

W&J Properties, Prescot

Photo Sales
W&J Properties, Prescot

6. Devonshire Road, Blackpool

W&J Properties, Prescot

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertyPlanning permission