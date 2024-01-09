News you can trust since 1873
Exceptional Blackpool terraced house for sale in Whitegate Drive with four bedrooms and traditional features

This super property has a traditional feel to it but is brilliantly modern too.

By Claire Lark
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:50 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT

It's so spacious and has four bedrooms. There's a log burner in the main reception room, a large kitchen with adjacent utility room and ground floor toilet. There's a lovely garden at the back too. It's on the market for £185,000 with Tiger Sales and Lettings.

1. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

2. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

3. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

4. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

5. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

6. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

