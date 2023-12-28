News you can trust since 1873
Stunning Blackpool family home for sale on Clifton Drive with landscaped gardens

This is a great family home with landscaped gardens.

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:37 GMT

It's a semi-detached house with three bedrooms and surprisingly spacious open plan living and dining area. The living room is cosy with a feature fireplace, the perfect place to enjoy a night of Netflix with all of the family. The house is on the market with Martin & Co priced at £210,000 Take a tour through our gallery

