Stunning Blackpool family home for sale on Clifton Drive with landscaped gardens
This is a great family home with landscaped gardens.
It's a semi-detached house with three bedrooms and surprisingly spacious open plan living and dining area. The living room is cosy with a feature fireplace, the perfect place to enjoy a night of Netflix with all of the family. The house is on the market with Martin & Co priced at £210,000 Take a tour through our gallery
