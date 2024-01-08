News you can trust since 1873
Bargain Blackpool house for sale in Johnston Street perfect for first time buyers

This is a fabulous buy to get on the property ladder and it's ready to walk into.

By Claire Lark
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:27 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT

This is on the market for £155,000 and has three double bedrooms, it's great for a growing family. A modern family home it offers spacious and extremely energy efficient living accommodation. It's situated in a great location, a short distance from local shops and schools and excellent transport links nearby. It's up for sale with Unique Estate Agency

1. Johnston Street, Blackpool

2. Johnston Street, Blackpool

3. Johnston Street, Blackpool

4. Johnston Street, Blackpool

5. Johnston Street, Blackpool

6. Johnston Street, Blackpool

