Bargain Blackpool house for sale in Johnston Street perfect for first time buyers
This is a fabulous buy to get on the property ladder and it's ready to walk into.
This is on the market for £155,000 and has three double bedrooms, it's great for a growing family. A modern family home it offers spacious and extremely energy efficient living accommodation. It's situated in a great location, a short distance from local shops and schools and excellent transport links nearby. It's up for sale with Unique Estate Agency
