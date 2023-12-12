News you can trust since 1873
Traditional Blackpool semi-detached house on Whitegate Drive for sale with high ceilings and character

This is a fabulous traditional home with some lovely features to give that homely feel.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT

At £210,000 it's a great price for the location on Whitegate Drive, close to shops, schools and Stanley Park. With wood featuring prominently, the house has high ceilings, a gorgeous new kitchen and a stylish four piece bathroom. It's on the market with Sellmyhome.co.uk, Leicester

1. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

2. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

3. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

4. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

5. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

6. Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

