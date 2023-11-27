19 impressive pictures of Blackpool bungalow for sale in Mill Lane, Staining bursting with character
On the market for £375,000, this lovely three bedroomed bungalow is set on a spacious plot.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
Completely renovated to a high standard there’s a newly installed log burner, walk in shower and extended garage. There is also no chain involved in the sale. It’s on the market with Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast
