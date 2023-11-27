News you can trust since 1873
19 impressive pictures of Blackpool bungalow for sale in Mill Lane, Staining bursting with character

On the market for £375,000, this lovely three bedroomed bungalow is set on a spacious plot.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT

Completely renovated to a high standard there’s a newly installed log burner, walk in shower and extended garage. There is also no chain involved in the sale. It’s on the market with Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

1. Mill Lane, Staining

2. Mill Lane, Staining

3. Mill Lane, Staining

4. Mill Lane, Staining

5. Mill Lane, Staining

6. Mill Lane, Staining

