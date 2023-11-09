Prime Blackpool location for 3 bed stunner in Newton Drive new to the property market
This is a grand, solid semi-detached house with three spacious double bedrooms.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
It’s on the market for £285,000 and has two generously proportioned reception rooms, a lovely kitchen and private garden. It’s beautiful and is 100% ready to go. It’s on the market with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove
In case you missed them: 19 pictures of iconic Blackpool detached house up for sale on Preston Old Road near Stanley Park
1 / 3