News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Prime Blackpool location for 3 bed stunner in Newton Drive new to the property market

This is a grand, solid semi-detached house with three spacious double bedrooms.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT

It’s on the market for £285,000 and has two generously proportioned reception rooms, a lovely kitchen and private garden. It’s beautiful and is 100% ready to go. It’s on the market with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove

In case you missed them: 19 pictures of iconic Blackpool detached house up for sale on Preston Old Road near Stanley Park

The 15 Blackpool streets ranked in order as the cheapest according to average house prices

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1. 172 Newton Drive, Blckpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

2. 172 Newton Drive, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

3. Newton Drive, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

4. Newton Drive, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

5. 172 Newton Drive, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

6. 172 Newton Drive, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolStanley ParkRightmove